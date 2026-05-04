MAILBAG: Deadly Antisemitism Isn’t New, And Our Response Shouldn’t Be Either

I am writing as an Orthodox Jewish man living in Israel, but for the first twenty years of my life I lived on the very block in Golders Green where this week’s attack took place. I do not speak from theory or headlines – I know exactly what it means to live there as a Jew.

What happened this week is tragic. But let us be honest: it is not new, and it is not surprising.

Antisemitism is not a recent “wave” or a sudden resurgence. It is a constant reality that has accompanied the Jewish people for thousands of years. From the Spanish Inquisition to the Crusades, from York to Germany to Russia – this has been the pattern of our history. Anyone who pretends otherwise is ignoring reality.

Because of this, our response must be grounded in truth, not emotion.

The more we make noise, the more we place ourselves at the center of attention, the more we risk inflaming what already exists. This is not a popular thing to say, but it is a truthful one. Our role in בגלות has never been to draw attention to ourselves or to demand that the world solve antisemitism. That has never worked, and it will not start working now.

Living in harmony does not mean loudly confronting antisemitism at every opportunity. It means living with awareness, restraint, and responsibility – not making ourselves into a constant public issue.

For this reason, some of the reactions this week were not just misguided, but deeply irresponsible.

When a victim, speaking publicly from a hospital bed, declares that “the government is not doing enough” or that “they have let us down,” one must ask: what exactly is being demanded? No government, no matter how well-intentioned, can eliminate antisemitism. Statements like this do not solve the problem – they amplify it, and they place Jews once again at the center of grievance and attention.

Equally disturbing was the behavior of members of our own community who jeered and shouted when Prime Minister Keir Starmer came to Golders Green. This was not strength. It was a חילול השם and a disgrace. It reflects a loss of perspective about how Jews must conduct themselves among the nations.

We must also be honest about another uncomfortable point: when Jewish political figures act in ways that are seen as provocative on the world stage, the consequences are not contained locally. Whether it is Itamar Ben-Gvir ascending Har Habayit or public declarations of military power by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, these actions resonate far beyond Israel. They affect how Jews are perceived everywhere, including in places like Golders Green.

This is not about blame. It is about responsibility.

Antisemitism is a fact. It has always been a fact. And the more it is fought loudly and publicly, the more it risks intensifying. History has shown this again and again.

Our survival has never depended on public declarations or demands. It has depended on understanding the reality we live in and acting with caution, humility, and seichel.

The events in Golders Green should not only sadden us – they should remind us of what we already know, and what too many are choosing to forget.

Signed,

B.K.

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