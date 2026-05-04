AVALANCHE OF ANIMOSITY: Jews Were Targeted In 60% Of ALL NYC Hate Crimes Last Month, Police Data Shows

Jewish New Yorkers accounted for the overwhelming majority of confirmed hate crimes in the city last month, according to New York Police Department statistics released Monday.

The NYPD documented 30 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes out of 50 total hate crimes recorded in April, representing 60 percent of all bias-motivated incidents despite Jews comprising approximately 10 percent of the city’s population.

The remaining confirmed hate crimes targeted other groups at substantially lower rates. Nine incidents targeted Black residents, three were directed at Hispanic individuals, five were motivated by sexual orientation bias, two were based on religious grounds unrelated to antisemitism, and one was motivated by gender. No confirmed hate crimes targeted Muslims, Asians, white people or other ethnic groups during the month.

If there is a silver lining, the April total marks a decline from the prior year. In April 2025, police confirmed 43 antisemitic hate crimes—13 more than April 2026. However, the figure reflects an uptick compared to recent months. February recorded 21 confirmed antisemitic incidents, while March documented 32.

Police officials acknowledge that monthly totals fluctuate based on external factors including news developments, public protests and weather patterns, which influence both incident frequency and reporting.

The NYPD altered its reporting methodology in recent months. The department previously reported suspected but unconfirmed hate crime incidents. In February, it shifted to reporting only confirmed cases. After facing criticism for the change, the agency began reporting both suspected and confirmed incidents starting in March. The methodology shift has complicated year-to-date comparisons, as January lacks confirmed incident data and February lacks suspected incident information.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)