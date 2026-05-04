LOCKDOWN: Secret Service Shoots Armed Individual Near White House As Trump Hosts Business Event

An armed individual was shot by U.S. Secret Service officers Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the Washington Monument, triggering a security lockdown at the White House and the evacuation of journalists to the briefing room.

The incident, which occurred several blocks south of the White House along the National Mall, unfolded as President Trump was meeting with small business owners in the complex. The event continued without interruption.

Secret Service officials declined to provide specifics about the circumstances that led officers to discharge their weapons, stating only that “one individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown.” The agency did not immediately identify the individual or provide details about any weapon the person possessed.

Law enforcement personnel established a security perimeter around the area as officers responded to the scene. Journalists working at the White House were directed into the briefing room during the initial response, a standard protocol when potential threats are detected within the vicinity of the presidential compound.

Sources briefed on the incident told Fox News Digital that the situation appeared contained with no indication of a broader security threat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)