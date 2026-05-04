CEASEFIRE OVER? Iran Fires Missiles At UAE, Trump Says Regime Will Be “Blown Off The Face Of Earth” If U.S. Ships Targeted

Iran fired at least four cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Monday, triggering a dramatic escalation of military tensions across the Persian Gulf and drawing warnings from the United States and Israel.

The UAE’s Defense Ministry said three of the missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, while one crashed into the sea. The ministry reported that explosions heard throughout the country resulted from the interception efforts. The attack followed earlier drone strikes by Iran on an Emirati commercial vessel.

A fire erupted at the Fujairah Oil Industrial Zone, the UAE’s primary port facility on the Gulf of Oman and the only major gateway not requiring passage through the Iranian-blocked Strait of Hormuz. The ministry did not immediately clarify whether the fire resulted from Iranian fire or defensive operations.

The UAE ordered residents to seek shelter, then issued an all-clear message shortly afterward. However, the Defense Ministry subsequently warned of a second wave of Iranian drones and missiles incoming within an hour, with civil defense sirens sounding across the country.

Iran’s state television denied targeting the UAE, with a senior military official stating that “Iran had no plans to target the UAE.” The claim contradicted the UAE’s documented reports of attacks.

The escalation coincided with intensified U.S. military operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, announced that American forces had destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones. Cooper said he had “strongly advised” Iranian forces to remain clear of U.S. military assets and noted that an American blockade of Iran continues to exceed expectations.

The conflict prompted Israel to elevate its alert status. An Israeli military official said the IDF was “monitoring the situation and is on alert and at high readiness,” with air defense and offensive capabilities maintained at heightened levels since the ceasefire took effect.

President Trump warned Iran of severe consequences, telling Fox News that the nation would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it attacks U.S. vessels involved in Project Freedom. He characterized Iran as “much more malleable” in ongoing diplomatic talks while emphasizing continued military buildup in the region.

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Cooper later stated that Iran did, in fact, open fire on U.S. warships and commercial vessels, with American forces returning fire and destroying Iranian boats. He declined to comment on whether the ceasefire had effectively ended.



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