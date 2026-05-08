Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨BORO PARK: Two Bochurim Placed On Respirators After Being Struck By Vehicles In Separate Incidents

Tehillim is being urgently requested for two bochurim who were critically injured after being struck by vehicles in two separate incidents Friday morning in Boro Park. Both victims are reported to be in serious condition and are currently on respirators.

As YWN reported earlier, one incident took place at 15th Avenue and 37th Street, where a bochur was struck by a vehicle. A second incident occurred a few blocks away at Avenue C and East 2nd Street, where another bochur riding a bike was struck.

The names for tefillah are Yaakov Tzvi Hirsch ben Chaya Yittel and Chaim ben Faiga Rivka.

The tzibbur is urged to daven for their refuah sheleimah b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisroel.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

LIKUD CRACKS? New Poll Shows Major Erosion In Netanyahu’s Base Ahead Of Elections

SURGE IN ATTACKS: Canada Sees More Violent Antisemitic Incidents In 2026 Than All Of Last Year

🔥BIG: HaRav Dovid Yosef Urges Netanyahu, Herzog To Join Trump’s Call To Observe Shabbos

IRAN TALKS: Rubio, Witkoff Meet Qatari PM In Miami As Ceasefire Efforts Continue

REVEALED: Israel Established Secret Military Base Deep In The Iraqi Desert

US Fires On And Disables 2 More Iranian Tankers As Tensions Rise In The Strait Of Hormuz

3 IDF Reservists Injured By Explosive Drones On Shabbos

🚨BORO PARK: Two Bochurim Placed On Respirators After Being Struck By Vehicles In Separate Incidents

THREE-DAY TRUCE: Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire, Prisoner Swap

ELECTIONS ARE COMING: CDC Declares Hantavirus A “Level 3” Health Emergency As U.S. Cases Rise