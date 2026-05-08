🚨BORO PARK: Two Bochurim Placed On Respirators After Being Struck By Vehicles In Separate Incidents

Tehillim is being urgently requested for two bochurim who were critically injured after being struck by vehicles in two separate incidents Friday morning in Boro Park. Both victims are reported to be in serious condition and are currently on respirators.

As YWN reported earlier, one incident took place at 15th Avenue and 37th Street, where a bochur was struck by a vehicle. A second incident occurred a few blocks away at Avenue C and East 2nd Street, where another bochur riding a bike was struck.

The names for tefillah are Yaakov Tzvi Hirsch ben Chaya Yittel and Chaim ben Faiga Rivka.

The tzibbur is urged to daven for their refuah sheleimah b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisroel.