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THREE-DAY TRUCE: Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire, Prisoner Swap

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire beginning Saturday, along with a mutual exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine… This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” Trump wrote.

Trump added that the agreement came following his direct request and expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he said.

Russia had earlier announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire tied to its May 9 Victory Day commemorations, while Ukraine had also previously proposed a truce that it said was not accepted at the time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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