3 IDF Reservists Injured By Explosive Drones On Shabbos

The IDF spokesperson announced on Motzei Shabbos that an IDF reserve soldier was seriously wounded, and a reserve officer and another reserve soldier were moderately wounded after an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah exploded in the Shlomi area of northern Israel.

In additional incidents over Shabbos, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

In one case, an explosive drone struck an unmanned military engineering vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle but no casualties among the troops.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force intercepted several projectiles fired toward soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Throughout Shabbos, warning sirens sounded in yishuvim across the Upper and Western Galil following hostile aircraft infiltrations and rocket fire from Lebanon. Residents were instructed to remain near protected areas.

Hezbollah also launched rockets and mortar shells toward Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, with at least one launch intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

A potentially serious incident was narrowly avoided Shabbos morning in Nahariya when an unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered on the roof of a school.

A large number of police forces and bomb disposal teams from the coastal district arrived at the scene, evacuated students and staff, and neutralized the device using a special crane.

Security officials urged the public to exercise heightened caution and immediately report suspicious objects.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)