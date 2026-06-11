TRUMP BLOCKS MAMDANI-PETRO MEETING After Colombian Leader’s “Heil Hitler” Post Sparks Outrage

The Trump administration reportedly intervened to block a planned meeting between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Colombian President Gustavo Petro after concerns were raised over Petro’s travel restrictions and recent inflammatory remarks, according to reports.

The meeting, which was expected to take place during Petro’s visit to New York for United Nations events, would have brought together two prominent left-wing politicians and was intended to focus on democracy in the Americas.

The controversy intensified after Petro recently posted the phrase “Heil Hitler” on social media in response to an article supporting a right-wing presidential candidate in Colombia. The remark drew widespread condemnation from Israeli officials, Jewish organizations, and lawmakers.

According to reports, U.S. officials objected to the planned Mamdani-Petro meeting, arguing that it would violate restrictions tied to Petro’s entry into the United States. A State Department official reportedly warned that visas can be revoked when foreign visitors engage in conduct deemed incompatible with the conditions of their admission.

The Washington Post reported that following discussions between U.S. and Colombian officials in Bogotá, the meeting was quietly canceled and Petro’s itinerary was shortened, eliminating the planned sit-down with Mamdani.

Petro, a longtime critic of Israel, has repeatedly clashed with both Jerusalem and Washington. His recent “Heil Hitler” post triggered especially strong backlash, with Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, demanding an apology and calling the use of Nazi slogans unacceptable.

The New York Post, which first highlighted details of the canceled meeting, reported that Colombian officials feared Petro could face serious complications if he traveled outside the narrow scope of his approved U.N. itinerary.

Neither the White House nor New York City Hall immediately commented on the reported cancellation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)