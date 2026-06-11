🚨🚨 AIRSTRIKES CANCELED: Trump Says U.S. Strikes On Iran Put On Hold As Major Regional Peace Deal Nears

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled U.S. military strikes against Iran that had reportedly been scheduled for later in the evening, saying negotiations with Tehran have reached the highest levels of Iran’s leadership and that a broad framework agreement has been approved by all parties involved.

In a statement released Thursday, Trump said discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran had advanced to the point where both the conceptual framework and final details of a proposed agreement had received approval from key stakeholders.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump said.

According to the president, the proposed agreement has been endorsed not only by the United States and Iran, but also by Israel and a coalition of major regional powers, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

The announcement marks a dramatic shift after days of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Earlier Thursday, Trump had publicly threatened major military action against Iran, warning that the United States would strike the country “very hard” and suggesting additional action against Iranian oil infrastructure. Reports throughout the week indicated that U.S. and Iranian forces had exchanged attacks while diplomatic negotiations continued behind the scenes.

The White House has not yet released details of the proposed agreement, but Trump indicated that negotiations have advanced sufficiently for military action to be suspended.

Despite the cancellation of the strikes, Trump emphasized that the U.S.-led naval blockade against Iran will remain in place until a final agreement is formally signed. The blockade, which has been a central component of the administration’s pressure campaign against Tehran, has significantly restricted maritime traffic connected to Iranian ports since April.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)