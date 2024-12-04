Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LIVE BLOG: Real-Time Updates From the US, Israel & Around the World


For 21 years, YWN’s team of seasoned reporters has delivered breaking news and reliable updates, building two decades of trust with over half a million readers each day. On this live blog, YWN will provided continuous, around-the-clock coverage, bringing you the latest developments as they unfold.

You can also join over 100,000 subscribers on YWN WhatsApp and stay connected for real time updates:

YWN’s WhatsApp group

YWN’s WhatsApp status

12:24 am

Graduation Of 10 New Members In Hatzolah Of Melbourne (Australia)

12:17 am

Hanochas Even Hapinah Held for Yeshivas Noam Hatorah

Prominent Monsey Rabbonim attended the cornerstone-laying ceremony for Yeshivas Noam Hatorah on South Main Street. The event featured a program by YF Productions.

VIDEO & PHOTOS VIA MONSEY SCOOP

10:17 pm

WATCH IT: Truck Driver Escapes Moments Before Train Hits Tractor-Trailer

A truck driver escaped just in the nick of time before a train plowed into his tractor-trailer Monday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

9:53 pm

Miller: “Everything Changes January 20” to Halt Illegal Immigration

Incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “Everything in the world is going to change on January 20th because the President of the United States is going to use every single legal, diplomatic and financial tool to halt the entry of all illegal aliens into this country.”

6:22 pm

Schumer on Hunter Biden Pardon: “Nothing for You on That”

Schumer on President Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden: “I’ve got nothing for you on that.”

1:21 pm

Biden Stumbles, Guided by Angola’s President

What an embarrassment. Biden is led around like a child by the President of Angola. Nearly trips on a step.



