JUSTICE FOR AVRUMIE ITZKOWITZ: Family Doubles Reward As Killer Remains Free In Murder of Former Hatzalah Volunteer

The family of Albert (Avrumie) Itzkowitz Hy”d will hold a press conference Thursday morning to announce new developments in the investigation into his unsolved murder and unveil a doubled reward for information leading to an arrest.

During the press conference, officials are expected to provide an update on the ongoing investigation and announce that the NYPD Crime Stoppers reward has been increased to $10,000. The Itzkowitz family will match that amount, bringing the total reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Albert Itzkowitz, a longtime Queens resident, former Hatzalah volunteer (“Q-26”), respected baker, and Kashrus mashgiach, was fatally shot on May 18 while spending his afternoon break near the shoreline of Kissena Lake in Kissena Park. His body was discovered by NYPD officers later that afternoon.

More than a month after the murder, no arrests have been made. Investigators believe more than 200 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and continue to urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information about the case to come forward.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the entrance to Kissena Park, at the corner of Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Community members are encouraged to attend and show support for the family.

Joining the family will be Queens elected officials, including State Senator John Liu, Assemblymember Nily Rozic, Council Member Sandra Ung, along with community leaders and law enforcement representatives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)