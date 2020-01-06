20-Year-Old Killed In Traffic Accident Near Migdal Ha’Emek





A 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured to varying degrees in a motor vehicle accident that took place near the entrance to Yafia near Migdal Ha’Emek. A 30-year-old man was listed as being in serious condition and two others were lightly injured in the accident. They were treated at the scene by volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ashraf Ayub who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “To our great sadness, a 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she suffered a full-system trauma as a result of the accident. There were thee vehicles involved in the accident. Together with other EMS personnel, I treated three other people who were injured in the incident. Firefighters worked to extricate those trapped inside the vehicles prior to their receiving treatment.”

