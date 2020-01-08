MIRACLE: Beitar Resident Finds Bullet Hole In Roof Of Car Above Driver’s Seat





Last Friday morning, a resident of Beitar Illit noticed some damage on the roof of his car over the driver’s seat, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported. When he examined the roof more closely he found a hole that was roughly the size of a bullet. He snapped a picture of it and sent it to a friend, who told him that it looked like the hole was actually caused by a bullet. The car owner couldn’t stop thinking about it throughout Shabbos, wondering who could have tried to shoot a bullet in his car.

On Motzei Shabbos, he drove to the Beitar police station and told the officer on duty about the damage to his car and his concern that it may have been caused by gunfire. After he filed an official police complaint, a criminal forensic officer examined his car roof and confirmed that the damage was definitely caused by a bullet.

The car owner works in the Atarot Industrial Park (which is located north of Jerusalem along the highway to Ramallah) and drives back and forth there every day.”I don’t remember hearing any strange noise but I always listen to music when I drive so it could be I didn’t hear it,” the driver told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

The driver said that he received an official document from the police attesting that his car was damaged by an act of terror [which allows him to be compensated for the car repair by the Israeli government]. “The circumstances of the incident demonstrate a reasonable basis to assume that the damage was caused as a result of hostile acts [terror] against Israel,” the document states.

The driver said that the police didn’t share any estimates with him of where the gunfire took place but he believes that it must have occurred somewhere between Atarot and the Begin Highway or at the tunnel’s checkpoint near the Palestinian village of Husan close to Beitar.

“What especially disturbs me is that the bullet hit the roof of the car, right above the driver’s head,” the driver said. “Baruch Hashem the bullet didn’t penetrate inside the car and instead got stuck in the roof.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








