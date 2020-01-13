Shooting in Nahariya Leaves Two Seriously Injured





Two young men were seriously injured in a shooting in Nahariya on Sunday evening. They were found with gunshots wounds on Weizmann Street in the northern city.

United Hatzalah treated the men who were transported to Galilee Medical Center by MDA for further treatment.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are searching for the perpetrators.

A Spokesperson for the Galil Medical Center said: “Two men, one aged 28 and the other aged 17, were brought to the Galil Medical Center both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were in serious condition. The 28-year-old is a resident of Akko (Acre) and the 17-year-old is a resident from Nahariya. The patients are currently receiving treatment in the trauma ward of the hospital.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








