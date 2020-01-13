Agudas Yisroel Ratifies Agreement To Run With Degel in Upcoming Election





Members of Agudas Yisroel met at their headquarters in Bnei Brak to ratify the agreement to run on a conjoined list with Degel Hatorah in the upcoming elections for the Knesset in March. The agreement is the same that was made for the 22nd Knesset.

The previous agreement saw Agudas Yisroel members in all the odd slots on the list with Degel Hatorah occupying all the even slots. The upcoming list will be reversed with Degel Hatorah members in the locations of the odd slots and Agudas Yisroel in the even slots.

Should the list receive an odd number of seats then the last Agudas Yisroel member will resign in favor of a Degel Hatorah member. With regards to portfolios, the united party (UTJ) will request two positions, the Health Ministry for Litzman and the head of the Finance Committee for Gafni.

Should the party end up in the opposition, then the more prominent job would go to Degel Hatorah. In the upcoming Knesset, the head of the party will move to a representative from Degel Hatorah.

The joint party has also stated that they will demand as part of their coalition talks that the Norwegian Law be mandated as a permanent law, as opposed to previously where it was a temporary law.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








