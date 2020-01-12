Bnei Brak: Dozens Protest On Shabbos Against Light Rail Work





Dozens of Bnei Brak residents protested on Shabbos against construction work for the Tel Aviv light rail allegedly performed by Jews on Shabbos.

Rav Chaim Zelch, chairman of “Mazherai H’Shabbos” in Bnei Brak arrived at the construction site at the intersection of the Rabbi Akiva and Jabotinsky streets and held a protest there with dozens of Bnei Brak residents.

“The instructions of the Bnei Brak rabbanim not to protest isn’t valid for work performed inside the city…work inside Bnei Brak will not pass silently,” he said.

The Hebrew Hamodia reported that Bnei Brak mayor Rav Avraham Rubinstein called the CEO of NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., Chaim Glik, and told him that the company has “a dismal record of violating agreements related to Shemiras Shabbos. It is disgraceful that written and oral agreements and contracts are violated and we won’t allow this to continue.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








