Yigal Amir’s Wife Registers Party For Upcoming Elections To Free Her Husband





The Mishpat Tzedek (Fair Trial) party headed by Rabin assassin Yigal Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler-Amir, registered to run in the upcoming March elections at the Central Elections Committee on Tuesday.

The Central Elections Committee agreed to register the party on the condition that it commits itself not to condone the assassination of former prime minister Yitzchak Rabin.

The party’s full name is “Mishpat Tzedek Party for Judicial Reform and the Release of Yigal Amir.” Trimbobler-Amir said that the party’s goals are to obtain a retrial for Amir as well as other unjustly jailed prisoners, to improve prison conditions and advance reforms in the legal system.

The party is headed by Trimbobler-Amir and Yigal’s mother, Geula Amir, is in the sixth spot.

Amir family members formed a party called Nura D’Liba before the September elections but didn’t end up registering the party. Left-wing politicians said they would protest if the party was allowed to register and also protested the registration of Mishpat Tzedek. However, the head of the Party Registrar, Eyal Globus, said there is no basis to barring the party from registering as long as they don’t publicly condone Rabin’s assassination.

"לרפורמה במערכת המשפט ולשיחרור יגאל עמיר. אנחנו דורשים משפט חוזר ליגאל עמיר". לריסה טרימבובלר, רעייתו של יגאל עמיר, רוצח ראש הממשלה, הגישה לוועדת הבחירות המרכזית לכנסת ה-23 את הרשימה של מפלגת "משפט צדק" pic.twitter.com/uAEd01E0X0 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) January 14, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







