Israeli Health Insurance Companies Organize Plane To Bring Home Israelis Stuck On Coronavirus Cruise Ship





Israeli health companies Passport Card, Migdal, and Clal, have leased a plane whose objective will be to bring home the healthy Israeli passengers stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan for the past two weeks.

The health insurance company Passport Card issued a statement on Sunday night that said: “The plane is currently in Turkey and awaiting instructions by Israeli authorities as to when they can fly. Our objective is to bring home the Israelis stranded on the ship. The plane is operationally ready and will depart once it receives the okay from all necessary authorities in Israel. The plane will bring back all Israelis who have not tested positive for contracting the virus and will comply with the directives of Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry. It is believed that the plane will depart for Japan on Tuesday.

Passport Card CEO Yoel Amir said: “As soon as we got word of the virus on the ship, we have been working with all of the tools at our disposal to find a way to assist those on the ship and bring them home to Israel. We have been working with the Foreign Ministry and the Health Ministry over the past two weeks to bring them all home. We will send the plane as soon as we are allowed to do so and we hope that the passengers will spend the coming Shabbat back in Israel.” (YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)





