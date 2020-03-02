Conflict At “Coronavirus Polling Stations” – “Stop Treating Us Like Lepers!” [VIDEOS]





Conflict erupted at an isolation voting station in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, on Monday when local residents disrupted the vote, claiming that the quarantined voters arriving in their neighborhood are putting them at risk.

Police stationed at the post restored order to the area and the voting continued peacefully.

Earlier on Monday, at the isolation voting station in the Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, one voter began shouting at the police officer guarding the area, B’chadrei Chareidim reported.

The police officer was standing at a distance from the voters, speaking to them through a megaphone and one voter apparently thought that he was overdoing it. “Stop treating us like lepers!” he screamed at the officer.

As of 5:00PM IL More than 3,700 people in self-quarantine due to coronavirus have voted. There is such a large demand, that an additional two locations have been set up. Additionally, the voting has been extend to 7:00PM due to extremely long lines.

קלפי למבודדי הקורונה. חברי ועדת הקלפי ישהו באוהל סמוך וקיר שקוף יחצוץ ביניהם לבין המצביע. קרדיט ועדת הבחירות המרכזית pic.twitter.com/tHAfbLBJI0 — arik bender (@arikbender) February 26, 2020

