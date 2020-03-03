El Al Cancels Flights To Europe – “No Point, The Passengers Aren’t Arriving”





El Al was forced to cancel several flights on Monday due to the limited number of expected passengers on the plane, Calcalist reported.

According to the report, El Al sources said that the flights aren’t covering the expenses.

El Al’s announcement is the latest in a series of statements since the outbreak of the coronavirus about cancellations and flight delays as well as the recently announced layoff plan of 1,000 employees.

Some of the flights that were canceled were to destinations that aren’t considered high-risk at all – the UK, Austria and Germany. “The passengers are simply not arriving. There’s no point in flying,” the El Al source said.

A Calcalist report on Sunday said that El Al froze a number of pilot training courses as well as flight training courses.

Sources from the Finance Ministry expressed anger at El Al for canceling the flights to Europe, according to the report, saying that it may be an attempt to exert pressure on the government which is currently in discussion with El Al on a “rescue package” for the national airline.

“Due to the special circumstances in light of the coronavirus, including the guidelines and recommendations of the Health Ministry to the public, we are forced to make commercial adjustments on certain flights,” El Al stated. “Within this framework, we are also offering alternatives on other flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








