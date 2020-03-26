By Air, Sea & Land: Thousands of Israeli Police Officers Enforce Coronavirus Restrictions





In accordance with Israeli law for times of emergency, Israel Police is assisting the Health Ministry to enforces its restrictions on Israeli citizens in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Thousands of police officers are working around the clock in three central areas, enforcement of self-quarantine, prevention of illegal gatherings and closure of businesses that haven’t been identified as essential or are operating contrary to guidelines.

The police operation is being carried out by all units, including patrol officers, urban police units, foot police units, Border Police, traffic police, riot police and others. In addition, the police investigative and intelligence units are conducting investigations into quarantine violators and those suspected of spreading fake news.

The pilots of the aerial police unit have also joined the operation in the past few days as well as marine police patrol units, who conduct searches near Israel’s coastlines. Police helicopters are carrying out frequent air patrols over Israel’s skies, monitoring public parks, beaches, recreation centers, and shopping centers.

When a police pilot identifies a breach of regulations, especially an illegal gathering, foot police are notified and sent to the area. If necessary, police warnings are broadcast from the air or sea to disperse an illegal gathering. From the beginning of this week, the police aerial unit has conducted 15 inspections throughout Israel.

