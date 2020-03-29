HEARTBREAKING: At Least 11 Niftarim Over Shabbos From Coronavirus In NY/NJ





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of at least 11 Frum people over Shabbos from COVID-19. The list of people in critical / serious condition is long, and YWN urges all our readers to see the list of names and say Tehillim.

FLATBUSH:

Hagaon HaRav Shimon Susholtz ZATZAL, Mora D’asra of Cong Keren Orah in Kensington.

BORO PARK:

Reb Dovid Don Reiss Z”L. He was 77-years-old, and a prominent Belzer Chosid. He did not suffer from any previous medical conditions.

Reb Yisroel (Izzy) Fogel Z”L from Boro Park.

Reb Mordechai Zev Halberstam Z”L, 42-years-old, from the Bobover Kehillah.

Reb Yitzchok Banash Z”L. He was 50 years old. AN URGENT FUND WAS JUST SET UP FOR THIS NIFTAR – MAIS MITZVAH!

Reb Aharon Hersh Kleinman Z”L.

LAKEWOOD:

Reb Zvi Yehuda Schmidt Z”L, one of the owners of the Paskez Candy company.

Rabbi Chaim Weil Z”L. He lived on Hudson Street in Lakewood.

Mrs. Pacifico A”H. Her husband, R’ Alexander Z”L, was Niftar last week. They were originally from Los Angeles.

CROWN HEIGHTS:

Rabbi Mordechai Gurary, Rov of the Chevra Shas Shul in Crown Heights was Niftar over Shabbos. He was 84 and was infected by the coronavirus.

WILLIAMSBURG:

Reb Boruch Hersh Feder Z”L. He was 73. The Niftar was a long-time Melamed in Satmar of Williamsburg.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

