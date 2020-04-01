Morocco: 2 Relatives Of Labor Leader Amir Peretz Among Jewish Victims Of COVID-19, Including Famed Philanthropist





Three members of the Jewish community in Morocco passed away in the last few days after contracting the coronavirus, Israeli media outlets reported.

The victims were members of the Jewish community in Casablanca – businessman and philanthropist Ari Peretz, 58, his mother, Simone Peretz, 75, and businessman Michel Tourgeman, 62, Channel 12 News reported.

Avi and Simone Peretz are relatives of Labor chairman Amir Peretz who was born in Boujad, Morocco and lived there until he was four before immigrating to Israel with his family.

Avi Peretz and Tourgeman traveled to the city of Agadir a few weeks ago for a large wedding and it is believed that they, as well as many other members of the Jewish community in Morocco, contracted the virus from French guests who traveled to Morocco for the wedding. They both passed away last week and Avi’s mother Simone passed away on Monday. Avi’s father and Simone’s husband, Yamin, also contracted the virus and is hospitalized in serious condition.

“At the beginning of the week, I heard the painful news that one of my young and successful relatives in Morocco, Ari Peretz, 52, the son of Yamin and Simone of Casablanca, had contracted the coronavirus and was lying in the hospital, sedated and ventilated,” MK Amir Peretz told Mako.

“I immediately made contact with Dr. Itzik Krais, the director of Tel Hashomer, who contacted Dr. Yael Chaviv who contacted the hospital in Casablanca and checked out the level of care. She reported to me that Ari is receiving the best care but his situation is critical.”

“I was told on Thursday that [Ari] passed away. His death was like a thunderbolt on a clear day to all of Morocco. The Jewish community there spoke about his contribution and assistance to needy people, both Jews and Arabs. The leaders of the government and the king’s representatives also called me to express their sorrow and their participation in my grief. There a good reason for that – Ari was an extremely successful businessman and had widespread business dealings throughout Morocco, neighboring countries, and Paris, where two of his children live.”

“Today I was told that his mother Simone also passed away without ever knowing about the death of her son – they’ll meet each other up high. The father of the family, Yamin, is still lying in the hospital and all of us are hoping for his recovery. The memory of Ari and Simone should be blessed and we’ll all daven that the rest of the family will heal and return to their homes in shalom.”

There are about 2,000 Jews in Casablanca and 16 have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been hospitalized.

However, the Morrocan government has not carried out extensive testing in the country of 35 million people. The Channel 12 News report said that a Jewish millionaire may fund testing for the members of the community but the details of how the testing would be carried out are unknown.

