IDF Unit Preparing To Enforce Bnei Brak Closure, 4,500 Elderly Bnei Brak Residents To Be Evacuated To Hotels





In order to protect elderly Bnei Brak residents from the coronavirus, all residents above the age of 80 will be transferred to hotels, which will be managed by the IDF’s Home Front Command.

The plan was formulated by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri who are leading the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the city. According to estimates, about 4,500 Bnei Brak residents are over age 80.

The plan will cost about NIS 75 million, and the Finance Ministry is transferring the funds to the Defense Ministry.

Bnei Brak residents between the ages of 60 -80 will be required to remain at home.

The IDF Paratroopers Brigade Reserve Division, Division 98, will assume responsibility for enforcing a closure of Bnei Brak. The unit has begun preparing to carry out the closure of the city, in which about 100 IDF soldiers will take part in several shifts.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently discussing the approval of regulations to enforce a lockdown of the city. According to drafts of the regulations, the state will be able to force those who require quarantine to be transferred to “coronavirus hotels.” Those who refuse could be fined or even receive a prison sentence of up to half a year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







