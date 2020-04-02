Telzstone Imposes Its Own Lockdown To Curtail Spread Of The Coronavirus





Telzstone has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in Israel relative to its population following an outbreak of the virus in the town before Purim.

Following many discussions with senior government officials, the head of the Telzstone city council made a decision on Thursday evening to place the town on lockdown in order to stem the spread of the virus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported. Health officials, welfare officials, social workers, police officials and the Home Front Command were involved in the decision.

Beginning on Friday morning at 6 a.m., entrance to Telzstone will be allowed only to its residents, suppliers, and registered employees.

“We’re aware of the inconvenience caused by this but our common goal is to literally save lives,” the Telzstone city council stated. “We wish everyone good health and daven to the Borei Olam to be able to return quickly to our normal lives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








