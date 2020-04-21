Bnei Brak Engulfed In Mourning As Rosh Yeshiva, 48, Dies Of COVID-19, Leaving 14 Orphans





Harav Rav Chaim Aharon Turchin, 48, ztl, Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Yitzchak, passed away overnight Monday at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv from the coronavirus, leaving behind a wife and 14 orphaned children.

Rav Chaim Aharon, ztl, who had no preexisting medical conditions, contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized in Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in his home city of Bnei Brak. On Motzei Shabbos, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Ichilov, where he was hooked up to an ECMO machine. Unfortunately, Rav Chaim Aharon was niftar overnight Sunday.

Rav Chaim Aharon learned in Yeshivas Tifrach as a bochur and served for 16 years as the Rosh Yeshivah of Ohr Yitzchak, in Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem. His grandfather, Hagaon Harav Nissan Turchin zt’l, a mekurav of the Chazon Ish and the Rav of Yehud founded the yeshiva, and his father, Harav Yona Reuven Turchin, currently the Chief Rabbi of Yehud, moved the yeshivah from Yehud to Ramat Shlomo, naming it ישיבת הגרנ”ט after his father.

The yeshivah’s caters to struggling bochurim and over the years has saved countless bochurim from the streets. Rav Chaim Aharon displayed incredible mesirus nefesh and caring for the hundreds of bochurim that passed through the doors of his yeshivah in the 16 years he headed it.

“In the yeshivah he would elevate bochurim that came from dysfunctional homes and assist them in building their own homes, tending to all their needs,” one of his talmidim told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “He would travel from his home in Bnei Brak every day to Ramat Shlomo and was moser nefesh for the bochurim.”

“The Rosh Yeshivah was a chevraman with the bochurim,” Rav Turchin’s student, Rafi Ohana, told Kikar H’Shabbos. “He would speak to the bochurim on their wavelength and enter their hearts, especially bochurim having a hard time. This was a yeshivah for bochurim with difficulties and he would tend to all their needs day and night.”

“He was always thinking about how to help and how to provide them with everything so they wouldn’t go searching outside [the yeshivah]. He would draw us to ruchniyus through gashmiyus. I have no doubt that hundreds of bochurim remained in the Torah world and established Torah families in his zechus.”

Harav Turchin left behind a large family of 14, only five of whom are married.

A fund was established to help the Almanah and Yesomim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

