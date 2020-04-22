TERROR: Joint Ramming-Stabbing Attack Near Jerusalem, Bomb Found At Scene [VIDEO]





A Palestinian-Arab carried out a combined ramming-stabbing attack on Wednesday morning against a Border Police officer at a checkpoint near Maale Adumim east of Jerusalem.

The Arab accelerated his van, rammed into the officer and then jumped out of his vehicle and attacked the officer with a pair of scissors.

The officer fought back, pushing the attacker away and then running off to gain time as other Border Police officers opened fire on the attacker and killed him.

A pipe bomb was later found at the scene and the area was closed off while bomb sappers arrived the scene and neutralized the bomb.

The police officer was moderately wounded in the incident. He was treated by MDA medics at the scene and evacuated to the hospital.

The incident occurred ahead of the approaching Arab holiday of Ramadan, which begins on April 24 and is often accompanied by a spike in terror attacks.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







