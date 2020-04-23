“The Coronavirus Shidduch” – A Tale Of Daveikus, Porches & Social Distancing





An engagement was finalized this week in Kiryat Viznitz in Bnei Brak b’siman tov u’mazal tov.

The chassan and kallah managed to meet each other during the coronavirus area without venturing more than 100 meters from their building or violating any other Health Ministry directives, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The mechutanim live in the same building. Due to the coronavirus restrictions which led to men davening on their porches, the mother of the kallah noticed how the chassan davened with special daveikus and asked her brother to suggest the shidduch to her neighbor.

The shidduch was suggested and accepted and the chassan and kallah met and found favor in each other’s eyes.

When it was time to conclude the shidduch, the mechutanim didn’t even have to leave their building. Instead, they walked down the steps to their neighbor’s apartments to drink L’Chayim (with gloved hands of course).

Klal Yisrael should share in only simchas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







