11-Year-Old Girl From Beitar Illit Seriously Ill With The Coronavirus





The condition of an 11-year-old girl from Beitar Illit who contracted the coronavirus took a turn for the worse on Sunday and doctors sedated her and put her on a ventilator.

The girl, who has no pre-existing medical conditions, was staying with her family at the Kinor “quarantine hotel” with her family in the Galil. On Friday, she felt unwell and was brought to Poriyah Hospital with a high fever and vomiting.

Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the Rambam Medical Center Haifa on Sunday. According to news reports, her heart has been affected by the virus.

The girl’s father, who also has been diagnosed with the coronavirus but is in light condition is with his daughter in the hospital.

The public is asked to daven for Hadas bas Orah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

There are 270 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Beitar; 15 were diagnosed in the past three days.

