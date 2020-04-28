Ish Chessed, Torah & Tzedaka: Harav Eliyahu Kohanim, Z’tl, Of Bnei Brak Dies Of COVID-19





Harav Eliyahu Kohanim, zt’l, a talmid chacham, ish chessed and ba’al tzedaka, was niftar from the coronavirus on Monday at the age of 82 in Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Hospital, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

In his youth, Rav Kohanim learned Torah b’hasmadah, becoming a reputable talmid chacham and learning kaballah with renowned mekubalim, including Hagaon Harav Yaakov Hillel and others.

Later, Rav Kohanim, a resident of Bnei Brak, became a successful businessman but lived extremely modestly and spent most of his day learning Torah. He had a large part in establishing the yeshivah Yakirei Yerushalayim, partnering with his brother, the Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Yehudah Cohen.

He also established Yeshivas Ateres HaTalmud in Tel Aviv, sending his sons-in-law, Hagaon Rav Yitzchak Yosifov and Harav Yechezkel Chazan to head the yeshiva, which influenced many Israelis in Tel Aviv to adopt a Torah lifestyle.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

