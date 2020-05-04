Israel’s Health Ministry May Open Beaches, Allow Visits To Sabba And Savta





Israeli media reports on Sunday said that the Health Ministry will soon announce a further rollback of restrictions due to the decreasing rate of coronavirus infections. The Knesset is meeting on Monday to vote on the new regulations.

The Health Ministry is set to allow Israelis to visit relatives, including grandparents sometime this week and allow social gatherings of up to ten people as long as social distancing is maintained and masks are worn.

The Health Ministry also recommended opening beaches. Malls, open-air markets, museums and libraries may be opened by mid-May as well as gyms and swimming pools.

The Finance Ministry is also pushing for professional sports to be allowed to resume without an audience.

Meanwhile, many Israelis have relaxed their discipline with thousands seen over the weekend and parks, many without masks and without maintaining social distancing regulations.

