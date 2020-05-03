Israel: 16,185 Cases, 229 Deaths: Has The Spread Of COVID-19 In Israel Halted?





There are 16,185 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos, with 105 in serious condition, of whom 82 are ventilated.

There were only 84 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, the first time the number dropped below 100 since March 21. Also, a total of 9,593 Israelis have recovered from the virus which means that there are currently only 6,363 active cases in Israel.

Israel marked 229 deaths as of Motzei Shabbos, including Golda Fuchs, who passed away in Maanyei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak on Friday at the age of 101 and Harav Eliezer Aryeh, z’l, of Bnei Brak who passed away over Shabbos in Maanyei Hayeshua at the age of 86.

The Knesset met on Motzei Shabbos to discuss a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions including dropping the restriction of Israelis remaining within 100 meters of their homes and re-opening national parks.

During the meeting, the Knesset voted to remove the restriction of employees over age 67 returning to work following complaints that the restriction was “ageist.”

Other easing of restrictions to be discussed are re-opening shopping malls, outdoor markets, museums and libraries by mid-May as well as increasing the number of guests allowed at weddings and levayos.

A Channel 12 News report on Friday said that the spread of the coronavirus in Israel has halted, with 80% of Israeli cities and towns reporting that no new coronavirus cases have been identified in the past few days.

The only four cities in Israel that have reported more than five new cases in the past few days are Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak and Hura (a Bedouin town).

Several Israeli hospitals have reported that they haven’t admitted any coronavirus patients in the past few days. Assuta Hospital in Ashdod closed its coronavirus ward due to a lack of patients and Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem closed four out of six of its coronavirus departments.

Also, Magen David Adom is closing its 24/7 coronavirus hotline as of Sunday.

