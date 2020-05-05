Quebec: Chassidish Family’s Thoughtfulness Touches Non-Jewish Neighbors





A Chassidish family in Quebec, Canada made a thoughtful gesture to their non-Jewish neighbors who had become the unwitting audience for the outdoor tefillos of their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family sent the neighbors wrapped packages of homemade pastries accompanied by a letter in English and French stating: “To our dear neighbor: We hope this letter comes to you and your family in good health and great spirit. We would like to thank you and show our appreciation for your patience and understanding in this hard time that we experience together.”

“During the last few weeks you have seen us coming out on our porches three times a day to pray. It might have caused inconvenience to some of you and we value your support.”

“Please accept our small token of appreciation. Bon Appétit.”

“P.S. The packages were packed with great caution and all safety measure were observed.”

“Your neighbors of Quebec.”

Some of the non-Jewish neighbors posted photos of the packages and letters on their Facebook accounts. One person wrote: “A very nice initiative from our dear Hasidic neighbors. Yummy, yummy.”

Another person wrote: “This was a beautiful gesture from my Hasidic neighbors, very touching.”

