WATCH: “Son, You Were Not Born To Live But To Blow Up The Enemy”





A Hamas police graduation ceremony broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV (Gaza – Hamas) a week ago featured a speaker who had a particularly important message for the graduates about what it means to be a true hero.

The speaker said: “Palestine is a mother that gives birth only to heroes. When she gives birth to him, what does she say? ‘My son, come join the fight. You were not born to live, but in order to die as a martyr, blowing up your enemies in the occupation.'”

The video was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a non-profit media watchdog group with the stated goal of “bridging the language gap between the Middle East and the West.”

