3 Teachers At Israeli Schools Diagnosed With COVID-19, Students Isolated, Schools Shut





A teacher at the Navon school in Rechovot was diagnosed with the coronavirus and 52 students and staff were sent to self-quarantine, Health Ministry officials announced on Friday.

The school principal also announced that the school has been closed and will remain so until May 27.

It was also announced on Friday that an assistant at an elementary school in Tel Aviv was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending seven children and one teacher into self-quarantine.

And in Jerusalem, a staff member of the Shasilim school was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending students and staff into quarantine.

The incidents come shortly before all Israeli schoolchildren are set to return to their classrooms on Sunday.

