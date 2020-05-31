INCRIMINATING REPORT: Teacher At J-m School At Center Of Outbreak Knew He Was Ill But Came To Work Anyway





According to a Channel 12 News report on Sunday, the outbreak at the Hebrew Gymnasium school in Rechavia, now the epicenter of the new virus outbreak in Jerusalem, was caused by a teacher who came to work despite knowing he was ill with the virus.

The teacher turned out to be a “super-spreader” and by Sunday there have been almost 200 students and staff members of the school diagnosed with the virus.

A teacher at the school who contracted the virus also teaches at another nearby high school in Jerusalem, forcing that school to close down as well after a student was also diagnosed with the virus, and the daughter of another teacher at the school, who attends another high school in the city, tested positive for the virus, forcing her classmates and teachers to enter quarantine.

Furthermore, two staff members have been hospitalized after developing serious symptoms of the coronavirus and one grandparent of a student, who caught the virus from her grandchild who attends the school, has been hospitalized.

The school has been closed and all 1,400 students and staff members at the school are being tested for the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








