87 Schools Closed, 5 In Tel Aviv Area, Largest Chareidi High School In J-m





As coronavirus cases continue to be diagnosed in Israeli schools, another 36 schools were closed on Thursday, five of them in the Tel Aviv area, the education ministry stated.

The total number of shuttered schools is currently 87 and there are 13,696 students and staff members in quarantine. There have been 301 students and staff members diagnosed with the virus.

Cases were found in schools throughout the country, including Jerusalem Tel Aviv, Yafo, Givatayim, Petach Tikvah, Ashdod, Ashkelon and Sderot.

One of the largest Beis Yaakov high schools in Jerusalem, Seminar Hayashan, closed its doors on Thursday after three students were diagnosed with the virus.

Two Chareidi schools closed in the cities of Petach Tikvah and Ashdod after a teacher in each school was diagnosed with the virus.

A teacher in the Ahavas Tzion Beis Yaakov school in Petach Tikvah tested positive for the virus. The teacher apparently caught the virus from her daughter who attends school in Bnei Brak. In Ashdod, a kindergarten teacher in the Gan Chazon Meir tested positive for the virus.

In Tzfat, hundreds of Chareidi children and adults were instructed to enter quarantine after a bus driver, who works for several schools in the city, was diagnosed with the virus. The bus driver, a Tzfat resident, had also been in shul, a supermarket and the post office.

Following the driver’s diagnosis, the Sanzer and Bat Ayin Talmudei Torah and the Agudas Yisrael ganim in the city closed their institutions until all those who were in contact with the driver could be tested for the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








