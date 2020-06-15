1225 Drop in Center Providing Chasidish Community with Unconditional Acceptance and Growth-Oriented Programming





(By Sandy Eller)

The coronavirus outbreak shrouded the world in isolation, violently tearing apart the fabric of society and leaving many in a state of personal turmoil. However, while populations across the globe are heaving a collective sigh of relief as the pandemic wanes and the veil of loneliness begins to lift, there are those for whom solitude and forced separation are a constant and painful reality.

Multiple drop in centers dot the landscape of the Jewish community, providing a safe haven for young adults who live outside the mainstream, but those who hail from Chasidish backgrounds face unique challenges when they choose to follow a path that differs from communal norms. Understanding the potential dangers posed by an inherent lack of structure and camaraderie in young lives, 1225 was created to be a safe haven for those living as outsiders in their own communities, a home away from home where they are accepted unconditionally for who they are.

The only drop in center in the area catering to the Chasidish community, 1225 is a place where a fresh, hot dinner is there for the taking, mentors are on hand to offer support without judgment and visitors can kick back and enjoy themselves in a wholesome environment. A division of the Jewish Heritage Center of Queens and Long Island, 1225 is run by Rabbi Ozer Babad whose involvement with kids who don’t fit the mold extends back well over a decade.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, who you are, whether you are religious or not, or if you come from a wealthy family,” said R’ Ozer. “We are here for every member of our community and from the moment you walk in the door at 1225 there are people here who care about you and respect you for who you are.”

All too often struggling young adults find themselves pushed away by the very people who should be accepting them. Lost and isolated, many find solace on the street, a situation that is simply untenable.

“They need to hear that they are loved and important and that is what 1225 is all about,” explained R’ Ozer. “They need to be b’simcha, to live a fulfilling life and that can only happen if they get proper help and know that no one is disappointed in them.”

More than just a place to chill on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday nights, 1225 offers a full array of programming that spans the year. Visitors can enjoy a gym, weekly basketball games, the computer lab and a comfortable lounge with a pool table and other games. An annual Shabbos program runs from the fall yomim tovim through Purim, culminating in an action-packed Orlando weekend, and well over 100 participants attend each of 1225’s large scale shabbatonim throughout the year. A 40 day tefillin program run by 1225 volunteer staff offers exciting incentives while also kindling a spark that softens pain-hardened hearts, with live performances from A-list Jewish music personalities at 1225’s yearly Chanukah party further fanning the flames of yiddishkeit that burn brightly deep inside every neshama. Multiple ongoing activities including barbeques, paintball excursions and other exciting initiatives keep the momentum going throughout the summer as do numerous year round trips and off-site gym programs. A special Monday night girls’ division offers a variety of programming including painting, yoga and hip hop classes, pool parties, poker, planting, game nights, jet skiing, barbeques and numerous other activities that have participants mastering the art of making challah, donuts, sushi, candles, glass painting and cookie decorating.

In addition to providing members with appropriate and healthy entertainment, 1225 helps them expand their academic horizons through English classes, a GED program, REALASTATE training courses, vocational job training and placement and other programming. Some have continued their education at high level colleges while others have gone on to study in American and Israeli yeshivos and 1225 has helped more than 150 young men find solid jobs.

1225’s staff is also a source of companionship and guidance, offering a listening ear, mentorship, relationship coaching and more, providing them with the skills to succeed in their day to day lives in addition to serving as positive role models. Appreciating that many of those who walk through its doors are struggling with mental health issues, 1225 offers clinical support, therapy and rehab referrals through its recently launched Project Shmily. Named in memory of a beloved member of the 1225 family, Project Shmily focuses on awareness, acceptance and assistance, eradicating the stigmas associated with mental illness, fostering understanding of related issues and making quality care available to those in need.

The coronavirus outbreak created a new set of challenges for 1225 as lockdowns and social distancing kept its doors locked for weeks. Unwilling to leave the young adults who depended on 1225’s support out in the cold, R’ Ozer and the 1225 staff kept those crucial connections open through Zoom, encouraging boys to share their locations so that they could deliver hot food and a warm smile. R’ Ozer estimated that in the first week after Pesach, 1225 delivered cholent, kugel, kishka, cole slaw and a drink to approximately 60 young men in Boro Park and Williamsburg, all of whom were ecstatic to realize that they weren’t being forgotten and that someone cared about them. Since that time the program has grown, with hundreds of meals delivered to 1225ers in Brooklyn, Lakewood, Toronto and Passaic. Not to be left out, 1225’s girls also enjoyed multiple hand delivered hot meals, with cheesecakes, soil-filled flower pots and seeds arriving to bring a special yom tov flavor to their lives on Erev Shavuos.

Nothing brings the 1225 staff bigger nachas than seeing their alumni married and raising vibrant families of their own. While there have been many ups and downs at 1225, through it all the goal remains the same: keeping everyone feeling welcome and embraced, no matter what personal struggles they may be facing.“It’s come as you are at 1225, where everyone is accepted for who they are,” observed R’ Ozer. “We want people to come so that they don’t have to drive around wondering what they are going to do tonight. They need to know that they matter to us and they will always be valued members of the 1225 family.”







