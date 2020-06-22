Netanyahu Fumes Over Leak From Coronavirus Meeting, Demands Probe





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ is fuming over a leak to the media from the Knesset Coronavirus Committee meeting on Sunday and demanded that a probe be launched.

The leaked recording, published by Channel 12 News on Sunday, revealed a tense discussion between the prime minister and Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman discussing the use of the security agency for tracking Israeli citizens in order to prevent the spread the coronavirus. Argaman says he is opposed to the Shin Bet resuming the tracking, which ended two weeks ago during a lull in the rise of coronavirus cases.

Netanyahu responds, with agitation in his voice, that “the ships are coming at us one after the other and we’re refusing to believe it. We’re responsible to halt this pandemic. The pandemic is returning!”

At the opening of another Knesset Coronavirus Committee meeting on Monday, Netanyahu addressed the media, saying that he doesn’t remember a leak such as this happening in all his years as prime minister.

“I want to begin first of all with the serious incident of the recording from the coronavirus meeting that was broadcast in the media,” Netanyahu said.

“I don’t remember such a thing in all my years as prime minister. Not from a government meeting and not from a cabinet meeting, in this case, the coronavirus cabinet meeting – a discussion with the head of Shin Bet – it is a very serious incident.”

“This is something that cannot be allowed to pass. I request from all the relevant officials, including the attorney general, to enable a thorough investigation. We cannot allow such a matter to take root or repeat itself.”

