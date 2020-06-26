Disgraced Lobbyist Jack Abramoff Heading Back To Prison





Notorious former Washington insider Jack Abramoff appears headed back to prison after entering into a plea deal with federal prosecutors in San Francisco.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Abramoff, 61, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy charges and a criminal violation of the Lobbying Disclosure Act in the case involving a cryptocurrency called AML Bitcoin.

At a news conference in San Francisco, US Attorney David Anderson said Abramoff has agreed to plead guilty and faces up to five years in prison.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also sued Abramoff for conducting a fraudulent, unregistered offering and sale of the digital token called AML Bitcoin.

Abramoff served 43 months in prison in the early 2000s for his role at the center of a lobbying scandal that also resulted in the conviction of officials from the George W. Bush White House, US Representative Bob Ney and nine other lobbyists and congressional aides. He pleaded guilty to a raft of federal corruption charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors investigating Washington influence-peddling, admitting to illegally showering gifts on officials who provided favors for his clients.

(AP)







