Ashdod: New Hotspot With More New Cases Than Tel Aviv & Bat Yam Combined





There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent days in Ashdod and the city is emerging as Israel’s new coronavirus hotspot, with more new cases since the beginning of the week than Tel Aviv and Bat Yam combined.

About 30 students and seven staff members at the Shiloh school in the city tested positive for the virus on Tuesday as well as several students at a Chareidi school.

Ashdod recorded 94 new virus cases in the past day alone and now has a total of 764 cases. Jerusalem, with a population four times the size of Ashdod, recorded 120 cases in the past day.

Bnei Brak recorded 50 new cases in the past 24 hours and Tel Aviv recorded 46.

Other locations with high infection rates in recent days include the Bedouin town of Ar’ara B’Negev, the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye in the north, Yad Binyamin, Lehavim (an affluent village in southern Israel), Dimona, and Bat Yam.

