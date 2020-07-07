PM Extends Mossad Chief’s Term By 6 Mths. Due to “Security Challenges”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ extended the term of the head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen by six months until June 2021, the Prime Minister’s Office stated on Sunday night.

The statement said that the decision was due to the “security challenges facing the State of Israel.”

Cohen, who was slated to step down from his position in January after five years, has agreed to Netanyahu’s request.

Cohen, who served in the past as Netanyahu’s national security advisor for three years, is considered one of Netanyahu’s top confidants and holds similar views as the prime minister on security issues.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







