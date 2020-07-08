Only 2% Of Israelis Contracted COVID-10 In Shuls, Report Says





A report by the IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center that published a data analysis on the source of infection of coronavirus carriers in Israel showed that only 2.2% of coronavirus carriers were infected in shuls.

Most coronavirus carriers (65%) contracted the virus in their homes – from family members, 10.3% contracted the virus at school, universities, or yeshivos, 5.8% at medical institutions, 3.9% at events or conferences, 2.2% at shuls, 2% at shopping centers or stores, and 1.8% at recreational areas.

A full 8.2% were not exposed to the virus at any of the above areas and their source of infection is unknown.

The Health Ministry and National Security Council demanded on Monday that all of Israel’s shuls be closed but upon the intervention of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, they instead reduced the number of people allowed into shuls from 50 to 19.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







