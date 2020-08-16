Report: Bahrain Will Be Next To Sign Peace Deal With Israel, PM Spoke With Mossad Head





Mossad head Yossi Cohen spoke with the Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, by phone in the last few days, amid reports that Bahrain will be the next Persian Gulf state to sign a peace treaty with Israel, Channel 12 News said.

A historic peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel was announced on Thursday.

The report added that the Al Khalifa flew to another country over the weekend in a visit that may be related to talks with Israel over a normalization of ties agreement.

غادر صاحب السمو الملكي الامير خليفة بن سلمان خليفة رئيس الوزراء حفظه الله ورعاه أرض الوطن الى الخارج في زيارة خاصة .#البحرين #رئيس_الوزراء https://t.co/r6jjoOA00Z — NABEEL ALHAMER (@nalhamer) August 15, 2020

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, called UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed over the weekend to express his support for the UAE’s agreement with Israel, the report said.

According to Israeli media reports, senior Israeli officials said that Israel is conducting advanced discussions with Bahrain on the agreement.

Morocco and Oman may be the next Persian Gulf states after Bahrain to normalize ties with Israel.

