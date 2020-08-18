Harav Shmuel Eliyahu: “Israel’s Peace Treaty With UAE Is The Fulfillment Of A Nevuah”





The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, spoke about the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates during his shiur.

“We need to view the peace agreement that the UAE signed with a broad outlook,” said HaRav Eliyahu. “This is a nevuah being fulfilled. Suddenly the majority of the countries of the world are seeking a relationship with us. More precisely, 85% of the countries of the world maintain diplomatic ties with Israel and another 5% have open ties with us and are on the way to forming diplomatic ties.”

“Everyone knows that the state of Israel is a state of bracha. Everyone knows that a relationship with Israel brings bracha from a security standpoint, an economic standpoint, an agricultural standpoint, and a technological standpoint. ‘All the families of the earth will be blessed through you’ (Bereishis 12:3) is literally being fulfilled.”

“This is even more wonderous when we remember that only 100 years ago the kinah of Yirmayahu in Megillas Eichah was fulfilled in its entirety – סְחִי וּמָאוֹס תְּשִׂימֵנוּ בְּקֶרֶב הָעַמִּים – You make us as scum and refuse among the nations (Eichah 3:45). Hatred, distance, disgust, disregard – and this is how it was for almost 2,000 years of galus.”

“Behold now it’s all been reversed in the last generation since we came to Eretz Yisrael. So we read in the haftorah this week the words of Yeshaya (52:9-10): ‘Burst out into song, sing together, ruins of Jerusalem, for Hashem has consoled His people, He redeemed Jerusalem. Hashem has revealed His holy arm to the eyes of all the nations and all the ends of the earth will see the yeshuah of our G-d.'”

“The passuk of ‘Instead of you being forsaken and hated with no passerby, I will make you into an everlasting pride, the joy of every generation’ (Yeshaya 60:15) is literally being fulfilled,” HaRav Eliyahu asserted.

