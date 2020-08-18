Harav Shmuel Eliyahu: “Israel’s Peace Treaty With UAE Is The Fulfillment Of A Nevuah”

The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, spoke about the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates during his shiur.
“We need to view the peace agreement that the UAE signed with a broad outlook,” said HaRav Eliyahu. “This is a nevuah being fulfilled. Suddenly the majority of the countries of the world are seeking a relationship with us. More precisely, 85% of the countries of the world maintain diplomatic ties with Israel and another 5% have open ties with us and are on the way to forming diplomatic ties.”
“Everyone knows that the state of Israel is a state of bracha. Everyone knows that a relationship with Israel brings bracha from a security standpoint, an economic standpoint, an agricultural standpoint, and a technological standpoint. ‘All the families of the earth will be blessed through you’ (Bereishis 12:3) is literally being fulfilled.”
“This is even more wonderous when we remember that only 100 years ago the kinah of Yirmayahu in Megillas Eichah was fulfilled in its entirety – סְחִי וּמָאוֹס תְּשִׂימֵנוּ בְּקֶרֶב הָעַמִּים – You make us as scum and refuse among the nations (Eichah 3:45). Hatred, distance, disgust, disregard – and this is how it was for almost 2,000 years of galus.”
“Behold now it’s all been reversed in the last generation since we came to Eretz Yisrael. So we read in the haftorah this week the words of Yeshaya (52:9-10): ‘Burst out into song, sing together, ruins of Jerusalem, for Hashem has consoled His people, He redeemed Jerusalem. Hashem has revealed His holy arm to the eyes of all the nations and all the ends of the earth will see the yeshuah of our G-d.'”
“The passuk of ‘Instead of you being forsaken and hated with no passerby, I will make you into an everlasting pride, the joy of every generation’ (Yeshaya 60:15) is literally being fulfilled,” HaRav Eliyahu asserted.
looks like he needs to buy Vyoel Moshe,
I dint hear the speech but I hope he doesn’t mean that we are good now and we have reached our destination. He probably meant that its heading in that direction
שוטה
Indeed the state of “israel” with all its chillul Shabbos and Gay people flying around as well as rockets wizzing through the air is a state of berocha?! Never forget that….
@steinj, I assure you he’s quite familiar with Vayoel Moshe. He is a big Talmid Chochom who is entitled to hold like those who disagree with the Satmar Rebbe’s conclusions.
@JJY. That’s quite an accusation of a Chief Rabbi. I hope you’re qualified, as we approach Elul, to dismiss someone of his stature. Then again, if you were, you probably would be a lot more careful how you address people.
@YAT. It’s so convenient of you to pick and choose the negatives and ignore the incredible and unprecedented amount of Torah learning and Chesed which goes on here, almost everywhere you look. Do you really think that HKB”H only protects us when we’re perfect? If that were the case, we would have been gone a long time ago.
Guys please let’s not lose focus. He’s making one point. He’s not saying that the state of Israel is a good development or a bad development. He’s not getting into anything zionistic. All he’s saying is that when non Jewish enemies come around and become friends with the Jews that’s a fulfillment of נבואה. I think everything that happens in the world is a step in the ultimate גאולה and we can see it if we view it in that context. I think he has a good point