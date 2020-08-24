Tragedy: 39-Year-Old American-Israeli Dies Of COVID-19





Reb Naftali Biller, z’l, originally of the US, passed away of the coronavirus on Shabbos at the age of 39 in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Reb Naftali, a Slonimer chassid, was born and raised in the US. to Reb Dovid Tzvi and Rivka Biller, who tragically already lost a son two years ago in a car accident in the Catskills – Reb Reuven Chaim Biller, z’l, who passed away at the age of 42, leaving behind ten children.

After Reb Naftali’s marriage to a Bnei Brak resident, he settled in Ashdod and later in Bnei Brak.

Reb Naftali contracted the coronavirus about two months ago. Although he recovered from the virus, he suffered complications and his immune system was apparently weakened. About a week ago, when he was staying in Jerusalem during Bein Hazemanim, he felt ill and was hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where his condition deteriorated.

Reb Biller left behind his wife, an 18-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, parents and siblings.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








