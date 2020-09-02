After 450 Fires: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Outbreak In Gaza





Hamas announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement for the de-escalation of the violence across the Gaza-Israeli border. The ceasefire was reached through the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Muhammad al-Amadi, Egyptian mediators and the United Nations.

Hamas has agreed to end the launches of explosives-laden balloons and rocket fire into Israel, which has kindled about 450 fires in Israel, burning thousands of dunams of land.

Israel did not expressly confirm the ceasefire but it did announce it will be easing restrictions it imposed on the Strip in recent weeks on Tuesday morning, including reopening the Kerem Shalom border crossing, resuming fuel shipments, restoring Gaza’s 15-mile (25-kilometer) fishing zone, and allowing the transfer of Qatari funds into Gaza.

Hamas stated that the situation on the Israeli-Gaza border will return to its “pre-escalation” standards.



“This decision will be tested on the ground: if Hamas, which is accountable for all actions that are taken in the Gaza Strip, fails to stand its obligations, Israel will act accordingly,” COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activity in the Territories), Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians stated.

The breakthrough came amid the first coronavirus outbreak in the Strip. As seen in the photo below, the outbreak is extensive, with the north of the Strip completely “red.”

The breakthrough came amid the first coronavirus outbreak in the Strip. As seen in the photo below, the outbreak is extensive, with the north of the Strip completely "red."

As dozens of new cases are being diagnosed each day, the already poor living conditions in the Strip has worsened due to the restrictions Israel imposed in response to Hamas’s constant launching of arson balloons. The halt of fuel transfers led to the closing of Gaza’s only power plant and only three-four hours of electricity per day for Gazan residents.

