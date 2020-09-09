Dubai Deputy Chief Of Police: “Hamas Can Go To Hell”





The deputy chief of the Dubai police department said last week that the Israeli-UAE peace deal is positive for the “regional stability and security” and that Hamas can “go to hell,” Yisrael Hayom reported.

“Israel never threatened us. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has. Iran is threatening us,” Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chief of the Dubai police, told Kuwaiti media outlet Diwan al-Mullah. “The Turkish leader’s claims that he was the champion of the Palestinians is a sham.”

Tamim also seemed to be astounded by the Palestinian perception that a government needs to seek appoval from them in order to forge a peace agreement with Israel.

“Is it conceivable that the decision of heads of state whether or not to sign an agreement with a certain country depends on the approval [Palestinian Authority chairman] Mahmoud Abbas?” Tamim said.

“Is it conceivable that a president or a prime minister is basing his [decision] on the advice of Abbas? Abbas himself is unable to make a decision to resolve the [Palestinian] problem. If Abbas had been a worthy leader, he would have solved the Palestinian problem or would have already resigned.”

“[Hamas leader] Ismail Haniyeh, when you are hostile to Saudi Arabia and open your arms to Iran, who do you think you are? Go to Iran and let them help you. Go to hell!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







