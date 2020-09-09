BDE: Hagaon HaRav Benaya Nebenzahl, Z’TL, Passes Away Of COVID-19





HaRav Benaya Nebenzahl, z’tl, the son of the former Rav of the Old City, Hagaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, שליט”א, passed away of the coronavirus on Tuesday evening at the age of 57.

HaRav Nebenzahl, who was one of the Roshei Yeshivah of the Chayei Moshe Yeshivah, contracted the coronavirus over two months ago despite the fact that he was extremely adherent health regulations, not even leaving home for a period of time. Following a deterioration in his condition, he was hospitalized six weeks ago at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he eventually passed away.

The Rav was born to his father, Hagaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl, יבדלחט”א, and to his mother, Rebbetzin Shifra, a’h, the daughter of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Zev Finkel, z’tl, who was the mashgiach of the Mir and the Rosh Yeshivah of Heichal HaTalmud.

As a bochur, Rav Nebenzahl learned in Kol Torah and later in Ponevezh. He also formed a close relationship with the late Tolner Rebbe in Bayit Vegan, Rav Yochanan Twersky, and became a devoted chassid to him. Upon the former Tolner Rebbe’s death, Rav Nebenzahl grew close to his grandson, the Tolner Rebbe of Ashdod, Rav Amitai Twersky.

Later, the Rav became the Rosh Yeshiva of Chayei Moshe, a general Chassidish yeshivah in Har Nof, and was also one of the Roshei Kollel of the Tzilo Shel Heichal network kollelim headed by his revered father.

He was known as a tremendous talmid chacham and someone who always acted with extreme anava, running away from any hint of kavod. He always greeted others with sever panim yafos and was extremely beloved to his talmidim, who have been storming Shamayim with their tefillos for weeks.

The levaya took place at midnight, leaving from Yeshivas Chayei Moshe in Har Nof to Har Hamenuchos.

HaRav Nebenzahl left behind a wife, nine children and many grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








