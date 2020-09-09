Abu Dhabi Instructs All Its Hotels To Offer Kosher Food





In anticipation of a stream of Jewish tourists following the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal, Abu Dhabi government officials have instructed the hotels in the city to prepare to offer options for kosher food, Times of Israel reported.

“All hotel establishments are advised to include Kosher food options on room service menus and at all food and beverage outlets in their establishments,” stated a letter from the Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Department to city hotel managers. The letter stressed that the UAE is committed to serving “all visitors and tourists in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

The letter delineated that all hotels should “seek Kosher certification for handling kosher meals, designate an area in all kitchens for Kosher food preparation, and label Kosher menu items with a clear and visible label/reference with a recognizable symbol that denotes ‘Kosher,’ as per acquired certification.”

“In the days since the Abraham Accord was announced on August 13, tour operators have already begun to arrange tours to the UAE especially for next year, including Pesach,” said Ross Kriel, the president of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) and the leader of the Jewish community in Dubai. Kriel is also the husband of Elli Kriel, owner of the only kosher food catering service in the UAE.

“It is expected that annual numbers could be in the range of 150,000 to 300,000 visitors,” Kriel continued. “We as the Jewish Council of the Emirates look forward to welcoming Israelis and visitors from the Jewish Diaspora. The UAE is a wonderful destination and is quickly equipping itself to receive Jewish visitors.”

